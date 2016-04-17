Heavy rain continues across Central Texas on Sunday - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Heavy rain continues across Central Texas

Heavy rain continues across Central Texas on Sunday

Heavy rain has already caused some flooding concerns across Central Texas in Bosque County and around Clifton County Sunday morning. 

As of noon, east of I-35 has not experienced flooding. However, this will change as we head further into the afternoon.

A flash flood watch will continue across all of Central Texas. 

Rain will continue throughout the evening and possibly overnight, so flooding will be a major concern across the entire area. 

