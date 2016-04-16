Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity completes new home

This morning Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity celebrated with a Killeen family as they stepped foot in their new home.

Killeen resident Nicole Lawrence said her dreams came true today because of the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity and she is now a homeowner.

After breaking ground last September she is finally able to make this house her new home.

“Because of Habitat, I'm now standing in my driveway so I thank God for that" said Lawrence.



Like many other families Lawrence was unable to finance a home on her own -- thanks to Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity she is now able to finance this new home with a zero percent interest mortgage rate.



“I am over whelmed, I am overjoyed that was dream of mine to own my own home and not only that but to have something to pass on to my son and his children” said Lawrence.



In order to qualify to become a future homeowner through this organization there are a few strict requirements including:

- Having a low financial income,

- A willingness to partner with the organization by working on your home and others,

- And the ability to pay a 0% interest mortgage over time.



Ken Cates the Executive Director of the organization says they've hit a few stumbling blocks while building this home including weather conditions, and even a break in around Christmas where thousands of dollars’ worth of tools and equipment were taken, but thanks to the community coming together they were able to stay on track.



“We're going to get back on track to where we need to be we need to build strength and self-reliance and shelter so we're going to more than double our goals” said Cates.



Cates said their ultimate goal is to finish 11 more homes over the next 18 to 24 months.



Fort Hood Area's Habitat for Humanity is always looking for new volunteers, for more information on how to get involved call 254-680-4007 or visit ww.fhahfh.org.



