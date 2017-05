A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in place until 10:00am for...

Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Hamilton, Hill, Lampasas, McLennan, Milam, Mills

Give yourself extra time and distance this morning!

CLEAR SKIES AND SHALLOW MOISTURE HAS ALLOWED FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF DENSE FOG ACROSS THE REGION. VISIBILITIES OF HALF A MILE OR LESS CAN BE EXPECTED IN THE ADVISORY AREA. CONDITIONS WILL IMPROVE DURING THE MID TO LATE MORNING HOURS.

