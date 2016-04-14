Killeen woman assaulting a child caught on camera

A Killeen woman was arrested for intentionally assaulting a child, and it was all caught on camera.

Police responded to a call of disturbance in Killeen after neighbors said they were shocked by a woman who attacked a child in public.They recorded the entire incident.

In the video, the incident started with two teenage girls fighting, but then one of the girl's mother jumped in the fight and began striking the other young girl in the head, face and pulling her hair.

Other adults near by tried to stop this woman from hitting the child, but the woman yelled out, saying the girl had been bullying her daughter. She then encouraged her daughter to continue fighting.

The mother has been identified as Latrese Scott and was arrested by Killeen PD for intentionally causing bodily injury to a child, which is a felony charge.

This case is still under investigation and we will continue to bring you the latest information.

