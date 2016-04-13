UPDATE: Temple shooting leaves two dead

Two men are dead after a shooting in Temple on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of North 7th Street around 7:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found Jonathan Hess dead and Vicente Hernandez shot. Hernandez was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

The Temple Police Department's General Investigations Unit continues to investigate the incident.

No suspect information has been released.

Contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS if you have any information that could help detectives with their case. Callers can remain anonymous.

Taylor Corbett contributed to this story.

