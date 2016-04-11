Boy scouts earn special badges

A pack of boy scouts did their due diligence during the Don't Mess with Texas Trash-Off.



Troop 498 collected 16-bags of trash - in just two hours - during the litter pick-up.

The scouts picked up trash along their adopted highway in Elm Mott.

Pack Leader Charles Shumate said his pack did not get the special commemorative patch scouts were supposed to get because the patch is on back-order.

However, Shumate said the scouts did not leave empty-handed. Deputy Robert Young gave them litter Ranger badges, which look like sheriff’s badges, and they were just as happy with those.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.