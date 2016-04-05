Police need help identifying car seen with unconscious woman

Killeen police need help identifying a car they think an unconscious woman was placed in.

Police say a silver BMW with a sunroof was seen leaving the 1800 block of North 4th Street in Killeen Sunday afternoon.

That's where police say a man attacked a woman and knocked her unconscious, hitting her head on the cement.

She lied motionless on the ground of the apartment building for a while until several people picked her limp body up and placed it on the passenger seat of a silver BMW, according to police.

Police believe the man who attacked her is the driver of that BMW, which they learned she was a passenger in when she arrived at the apartment building earlier in the day.

Detectives say they're concerned for the woman's welfare.

If you have any information that could help police, contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.