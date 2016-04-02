Officer recovering at home after falling out of suspect's moving vehicle

A suspect and a Temple police officer were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after falling out of the suspect's moving vehicle.

Temple police responded to a call around 4:10 a.m. Saturday at the Super 8 Motel on Midway Drive and General Bruce Drive in reference to a man impersonating a police officer.

Police say Kristian Jesse Culver, 32, approached an on-duty clerk and asked for the room number of someone staying at the motel.

Culver allegedly displayed a badge and told the clerk he was with the police department and needed the room number. When the clerk refused to give him the room number, Culver told the clerk he would get a warrant and then left the office. The clerk then called police.

A police officer arrived and then found Culver's vehicle at the Valero gas station across the highway. The officer turned on his lights and pulled up behind Culver's vehicle.

Culver drove to the back of the store, stopped, and opened his door. The office approached the driver's side of the vehicle and made contact with Culver.

As the officer made contact, Culver accelerated and tried to get way, which trapped the officer inside Culver's vehicle.

Culver made a hard left turn, ran over a curb, and drove through a ditch near Charter Oaks Drive. He and the officer then fell out of the vehicle and onto the side of the road.

When other officers arrived at the scene, they found the officer lying on the ground suffering from back pain and Culver running away.

Culver's unattended vehicle drove through the intersection of Charter Oaks and Kegley Drive and over railroad tracks before stopping beside the tracks.

Police apprehended Culver and transported him to Scott and White Memorial Hospital in Temple. He suffered a broken arm.

The officer was also transported to the hospital with back injuries. He was later released from the hospital and is now recovering at home.

Culver was released from the hospital and transported to jail Saturday afternoon.

He was charged with assault on a public servant and impersonating a public servant. His bond was set at $150,000.

