Woman who died after truck fell six feet onto railroad tracks identified

A Temple woman who died early Saturday morning after the truck she was riding in fell six feet onto railroad tracks has been identified.

The accident happened around 2 a.m. near South General Bruce Drive just north of Avenue H, where it U-turns back around under I-35.

Police said the driver of that truck called police and told them he stopped at a stop sign at the edge of a drop-off and then drove straight, not seeing there was a six-foot drop.

The truck dropped straight down onto the railroad tracks, killing 48-year-old Rocio Casas, who was sitting in the passenger seat.

The Temple Police Department, members of Temple Fire and Rescue, and Scott and White EMS personnel responded to the scene.

The Traffic Investigation Unit is conducting a follow-up investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.