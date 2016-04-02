Temple teen shot by father, caught in crosshairs of domestic dispute

The Temple teen who was shot by her father last week may not have been the intended target.

On Saturday afternoon, Temple police arrested 44-year-old Quentin Lamont Smith for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly shooting his 15-year-old daughter. Now both parents could be in trouble.

Arrest documents show that teen was shot with a .45 caliber in her left arm by her father Quentin Smith. Smith is in police custody on aggravated assault charges and he told police that after arguing with his daughter’s mother over the weekend, in the 2900 block of Durango in Temple, he fired off a shot at the mother, but the teen was caught in the cross fire.

That bullet stuck the girl in the left arm and then pierced through her lower stomach. Her mother took her to the hospital but hospital employees say the girl's mother was seen at the ER placing her daughter in a wheelchair and pushing her into the lobby before taking off.

According to Shawana Neely with Temple PD, they are still investing if the mom will be in trouble after leaving her daughter at the ER by herself.

“We do want to locate the mother to find out exactly what some of the other details are and because it's currently being investigated we are not sure as to whether any charges are going to be pending” said Neely.

Neely says the teen has been released from the hospital and is currently recovering.

Smith's bond has been set at $500,000.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS.

