Temple man indicted on capital murder charges in the death of baby Hanna Davis

On Wednesday Jeffery Johnson received an indictment from the Grand Jury on capital murder charges in the death of 11-month old Hanna Davis.

In the gruesome details Johnson is being charged with striking hitting and kicking the baby with his hands and feet while also hitting her with an object unknown to the Grand Jury.

Documents also say Johnson committed or attempted to commit sexual assault while intentionally killing her.

Lieutenant T.J. Cruz form Bell County Sheriff’s Department said “there is still more work to be done, there are still other people of interest we’re looking at, therefore this investigation is still ongoing”.

L.t. Cruz also said “this indictment by the Grand Jury is rewarding to all of the hard work the Sheriff’s Deputies have done thus far. All of the Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies are passionate about this case considering the death of this young child”.

