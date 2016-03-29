Several displaced after kitchen fire

Members of Antioch Church will host the displaced people until the repairs to the house are complete. (Source: KXXV)

A kitchen fire has left seven people in Waco homeless.

Antioch Community Church runs an addiction recovery program in the house. The five people who are in the program and the two staff members who live there were at a prayer meeting when the fire started.

A neighbor called to report the blaze.

An official with Antioch said that no other areas of the house were damaged by the flames, but there is smoke damage throughout the house.

Members of Antioch Church will host the displaced people until the repairs to the house are complete.

