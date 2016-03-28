McDonald's offering free breakfast to students, teachers before - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

McDonald's offering free breakfast to students, teachers before STAAR tests

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
CENTRAL TEXAS, TX (KXXV) -

McDonald's in the Waco, Temple and Killeen areas will be offering free breakfast to students and teachers ahead of this year's STAAR tests.

On Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., the fast-food chain will be serving free breakfast to third through eighth students, as well as teachers with a valid school ID.

The free breakfast will include:

  • The choice of Egg White Delight McMuffin Sandwich or Fruit and Maple Oatmeal
  • 1% low fat milk jug or small apple juice
  • A pouch of apple slices

The offer is for dine-in only. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

