McDonald's offering free breakfast to students, teachers before STAAR tests

McDonald's in the Waco, Temple and Killeen areas will be offering free breakfast to students and teachers ahead of this year's STAAR tests.

On Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., the fast-food chain will be serving free breakfast to third through eighth students, as well as teachers with a valid school ID.

The free breakfast will include:

The choice of Egg White Delight McMuffin Sandwich or Fruit and Maple Oatmeal

1% low fat milk jug or small apple juice

A pouch of apple slices

The offer is for dine-in only.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.