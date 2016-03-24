Bellmead pastor thankful after powerful storm - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Bellmead pastor thankful after powerful storm

Source: KXXV Source: KXXV
BELLMEAD, TX (KXXV) -

Pastor Ronnie Woods said he was awaken by a loud boom.

He said he was surprised to see a huge tree branch laying across the power line in front of his house. Woods said the branch missed his house by only one inch.

Woods said that he already knew the tree was a problem and had spoken with the city of Bellmead about trimming it in the past. He claims he was told he would be charged by the city for the service.

Now he says he's just thankful because things could've been much worse. 

“My house could've caught on fire,” he said. “The line that fell on the roof there is still live and active. It's full of electricity. There's a spark mark where it could've burned.”

His house was not damaged at all, but the tree knocked out power on Wood's and a few surrounding blocks. The 1900 and 2000 blocks of Old Dallas road were swallowed in darkness.

But Woods says Oncor arrived within an hour of his call.

“These people here are living for a reason,” he said in reference to the Oncor workers. “To help people in times of tragedy like this. They put their lives on the line messing with electricity like this.”

An Oncor representative said power was restored at about 7:30 am.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Police responding to bank robbery in Killeen

    Police responding to bank robbery in Killeen

    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:24 PM EDT2018-04-05 16:24:27 GMT

    The Killeen Police Department said they are responding to a bank robbery at the First National Bank located at 4304 E Central Texas Expressway.

    More >>

    The Killeen Police Department said they are responding to a bank robbery at the First National Bank located at 4304 E Central Texas Expressway.

    More >>

  • Trump signs proclamation directing troops to secure border

    Trump signs proclamation directing troops to secure border

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 04:26:14 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-04-05 16:19:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...(AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    More >>

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    More >>

  • FDA orders recall of salmonella-tainted herbal supplement

    FDA orders recall of salmonella-tainted herbal supplement

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-04-03 14:54:11 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:18 PM EDT2018-04-05 16:18:24 GMT
    The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that it took the rare step of ordering the recall because Triangle Pharmanaturals refused to cooperate with U.S. regulators. (Source: FDA)The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that it took the rare step of ordering the recall because Triangle Pharmanaturals refused to cooperate with U.S. regulators. (Source: FDA)

    The Food and Drug Administration has ordered a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of the company's products tested positive for salmonella.

    More >>

    The Food and Drug Administration has ordered a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of the company's products tested positive for salmonella.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly