Bellmead pastor thankful after powerful storm

Pastor Ronnie Woods said he was awaken by a loud boom.

He said he was surprised to see a huge tree branch laying across the power line in front of his house. Woods said the branch missed his house by only one inch.

Woods said that he already knew the tree was a problem and had spoken with the city of Bellmead about trimming it in the past. He claims he was told he would be charged by the city for the service.

Now he says he's just thankful because things could've been much worse.

“My house could've caught on fire,” he said. “The line that fell on the roof there is still live and active. It's full of electricity. There's a spark mark where it could've burned.”

His house was not damaged at all, but the tree knocked out power on Wood's and a few surrounding blocks. The 1900 and 2000 blocks of Old Dallas road were swallowed in darkness.

But Woods says Oncor arrived within an hour of his call.

“These people here are living for a reason,” he said in reference to the Oncor workers. “To help people in times of tragedy like this. They put their lives on the line messing with electricity like this.”

An Oncor representative said power was restored at about 7:30 am.

