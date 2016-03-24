18-wheeler crash shuts down I-35 in Salado

Hazmat crews arrived on the scene to clean up the wreckage. (Source: KXXV)

A crash involving an 18-wheeler shut down I-35 in Salado early Thursday morning.

A FedEx truck going southbound on I-35 in Salado near Thomas Arnold Road crashed into several concrete barriers and then caught on fire, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Trooper D.L. Wilson.

It happened around 2:20 a.m.

An emergency worker at the scene told News Channel 25 the 18-wheeler, which was pulling a double trailer, first collided with another 18-wheeler and then crashed into the concrete barriers. The crash ruptured the truck's fuel cell, causing the trailers to catch on fire, Wilson said.

A trainee driver and a senior driver were inside the cab at the time of the incident, Wilson said. Both are doing OK.

FedEx released the following statement:

“Safety is a top priority at FedEx, and we are committed to maintaining the highest safety standards on all roadways. We are aware of the accident in Salado, and we are grateful that no one was injured seriously. We worked with authorities to clean up the accident area as quickly as possible and to minimize impact on customers and motorists. Customers with questions about their shipments can track their packages on http://fedex.com or call 1-800-GO-FEDEX.”

The southbound and northbound lanes in that area were closed for hours while crews tried to put out the fire. The trailers were on fire for more than four hours.

Hazmat crews arrived on the scene to clean up the wreckage.

Both lanes reopened around 10:30 a.m.

