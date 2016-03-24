Dallas area man sentenced to 10 years probation after Waco massa - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Dallas area man sentenced to 10 years probation after Waco massage parlor raid

Jacob Guang Yang (Source: McLennan County Jail) Jacob Guang Yang (Source: McLennan County Jail)
Waco massage parlor investigated for prostitution. Waco massage parlor investigated for prostitution.
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

A Dallas area man suspected of running two massage parlors in Waco that are being investigated as fronts for prostitution was sentenced to 10 years probation on March 19, 2018.

Jacob Guang Yang was arrested on his 44th birthday near Hillsboro in 2016 after authorities saw him go to the now-closed massage parlors on Sanger Avenue and in a shopping center at Bosque Blvd. and Highway 6 and pick up belongings of four women who worked at those businesses.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara said the women were all from China and did not speak English.  An interpreter was brought in so deputies and Homeland Security officers could question them.  So far, they have not been arrested.

Law enforcement raided the massage parlors Tuesday morning and seized $11,700 in cash and other evidence.

McNamara credited alert citizens and neighbors for providing tips that led to Yang's arrest.  More may be coming as the investigation continues, the sheriff said.  

Yang was sentenced to 10 years probation and part of that is 100 days in jail. 

Copyright KXXV 2018.  All rights reserved.

