Texas teens have Iron Chef styled battle

Texas teens have Iron Chef styled battle

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

High schoolers from all over Texas hope to slice and dice their ways to the national ProStart Culinary competition.

Twelve-teams of four-students from all over the state challenged each other in the ProStart state-level completion.

A team of rookies hoped to make the cut to nationals. Clear Springs Highs School Student Shawn Dalton Said “I’m really excited. The fact that we made it here, to state our first year was pretty exciting already because they say they tell us no one usually makes it their first year.”

They ended up taking second place.

ProStart boasts that their programs provide students with industry-driven curriculum that provides real-life experience. Cook-off judge Steve DeShazo says the competition is all about setting a solid foundation for these students. “We want to support these young culinarians and help them build a pathway from school to career,” DeShazo said.

The first place team moves on to the national competition. Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club Texas took the crown.

Nationals are scheduled for April 29 through May First. They will be held at the Gaylord in Grapevine, Texas.

