Temple Mom takes action while donating to local foster homes

A Temple mom is working to make sure foster children in her area don’t go without the things they need.

Candace Cartwright created a project called "my very own bag" to help fill the rainbow rooms at foster homes with convenient supplies.

The rainbow room is a pantry filled with different toiletry items children need.

Since the number of children confirmed as victims of neglect and abuse has doubled in the past two years.

This can cause an increase to the amount of children in foster care and a decline in the space and tools needed to care for these children.

Candace Cartwright said each child should have their very own bag which helps alleviate the supply problem.

“I knew that kids coming into foster care didn’t have a lot of personal items they often travel with little to nothing actually.”

“We hosted an event and they bought 9 or 10 different items to go in the bag.”

The bags included things like hygiene items, teddy bears and other personal items. For more information or to donate call the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services at (254) 939-3466.

Also, to learn more information concerning the proper steps to becoming a foster parent the DFPS will host an informational meeting on March 28th, 2016 at 6:00pm located at Temple Bible Church in room 302.

