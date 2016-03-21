78-year-old stabbing victim identified, one arrest made

The suspect was transported to the Copperas Cove to be held pending charges.(Source: MGM)

Copperas Cove Police are investigating a stabbing death that took place on Monday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to a residence on Ash St for stabbing and found an elderly white male dead inside.

On Tuesday officials identified the victim as 78-year-old Charles Richard Rosales.

Police say the suspect in the stabbing was not on scene, but he was in the victim's vehicle at another location when he was detained.

The suspect was identified as 50-year-old John Joseph Rosales Brown of Copperas Cove. He was transported to the Cove jail and was arraigned on Tuesday with a 2 million dollar Surety Bond.

Brown remains in police custody.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

News Channel 25's Anthony J. Garcia contributed to this report.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.