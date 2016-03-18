Chilly This Weekend/Frost Possible Sunday Night - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Chilly This Weekend/Frost Possible Sunday Night

By Matt Hines, Meteorologist
A cold front will bring gusty winds and colder air Saturday!  Temperatures Saturday morning will be in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s.  We will see highs in the 50s and 60s Saturday afternoon.  It will be cold Sunday morning as we fall into the mid to upper 30s, but we should stay above freezing.  Sunday afternoon will be in the low 60s, but then our focus will be Sunday night.  We will likely have temperatures in the low to mid 30s Monday morning.  That may bring a light freeze or frost to the area.  If you have plants you want to protect, make sure you do it Sunday night!  Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.

