Three men in stable condition after shooting in Temple

Three men are in stable condition after the Friday night shooting in Temple.

Officers said one victim was found on the road with a gunshot wound in his upper leg, and the two other men were brought to the emergency room in a private vehicle.

The shooting happened on the 800 block of East Garfield Avenue around 3:15 p.m.

The Temple Police Department's Crime Investigation Division was at the scene, along with the FBI. Police said the FBI is notified when three or more people are injured in an incident.

It's also still unclear at this time who is responsible for the shooting.

"Right now, we're not 100% sure who we have outstanding, if there's a suspect outstanding because, again, there wasn't really anybody in this area that saw a lot and haven't been able to give us an interview," Lt. Edward Best said.

Police are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-729-4357.

