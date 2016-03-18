Boil Water Notice for Killeen

Beginning March 20th, 2016 at 7 a.m. various Killeen residents are advised to boil their water before consuming.

According to Killeen’s Public Information Officer Allison Walker, City workers will be replacing two water valves and one fire hydrant. Therefore, water service will be turned off from approximately 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. to complete the work.

The residents advised to boil water before consuming are:

805 to 925 W Rancier Avenue (Odds)

801 to 906 Evetts Road (Odds & Evens)

1302 to 1308 Fairview Drive (Evens)

908 Sissom Road

1010 to 1206 Coffield Street (Odds &Evens)

1208 & 1212 Hillcrest Drive

1011 to 1204 Rocky Lane (Odds & Evens)

Water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to utilization to prevent to exposure to harmful bacteria and other microbes.

Residents will be notified when the boil water notice is lifted.

For questions or concerns please call the Water and Sewer Service help line at 501-6319.

