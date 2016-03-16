Are your teens and adolescents looking to pursue a future career in Law Enforcement?

The Copperas Cove Police Department would like to invite all teens and adolescents to explore the 2016 Law Enforcement Explorer Program. The program allows cadets ages 14-20 to receive hands on experience while learning the daily duties of being a Police Officer.

The Explorer Program Course Academy is approximately three weeks long and runs from July 11, 2016 through July 29, 2016. During the program a few areas cadets will learn about include:

Officer Safety & Code of Ethics

Traffic Control & Stop Procedures

Crime Scene Investigation,

Teamwork, Leadership skills, and much more

In the course of the program cadets are expected to adhere to strict attendance guidelines, along with displaying exceptional moral, ethical and professional behavior.

The Explorer Program is a phenomenal way for cadets to learn valuable experience and gain a solid foundation for those who wish to obtain a career in criminal justice.

The Copperas Cove Police Department is currently accepting applications for the 2016 program. For more information or to apply for the program visit the Copperas Cove Police Department. Or contact the Copperas Cove Police Explorer Coordinator Detective Hughes at 254-547-8222 ext. 6895. The deadline for all application submissions is April 25, 2016.

