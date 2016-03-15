Copperas Cove City Council votes to not suspend Chamber of Commerce

The Copperas Cove City Council voted Tuesday night to not suspend the city's Chamber of Commerce, after the chamber failed to submit a financial report on March 1.

Instead, city council members agreed to extend the submission deadline until April 5.

That financial report would have given the city council an idea of how much money the chamber made from tourism events, along with the expenditures.

Council members also agreed to have an independent company perform an audit on the chamber's tourism and information account, which could take up to 60-90 days following the chamber's submission of the financial report.

"It certainly speaks volumes to the city council whenever [the chamber is] allocating funding for a specific program...for that program to comply with any and all requirements the city council sets out," city manager Andrea Gardner said.

Meanwhile, council members agreed to continue to withhold the chamber's funds until all of the city council's questions are satisfied.

