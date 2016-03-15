Jurors hear man's wife and son testify against him at trial - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Jurors hear man's wife and son testify against him at trial

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

A man’s wife and son testified against him in a McLennan County Court.

Court documents say that Jay Warren Arnold knowingly caused bodily injury to his wife, Katie Arnold. He allegedly wrapped a wire around his wife's neck and restrained her, back in November 2012.

He faces charges of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping. The six men and six women jury heard testimony from Arnold’s wife, son, and a medical expert.

Katie Arnold, at times, hesitated to answer questions her husband’s defense asked. She says she remembers things a little differently now versus the night the alleged assault occurred.

The medical expert said the case stood out to him, because of, “the story that preceded it.” He said the injuries Arnold sustained put her at, “serious risk of death.”

Arnold’s son’s testimony described a night full of arguments.

Defense attorney Michelle Tuegel said she looks forward to presenting their side of the story. “We expect that it will tell a different part of the situation, and some of the other information that the jury hasn’t heard will be heard,” Tuegel said.  

The case is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.

