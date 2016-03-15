Police searching for suspect in GameStop theft case

Police are searching for a suspect involved in a theft case at a GameStop in Copperas Cove.

Copperas Cove police say a man with tattoos on both of his arms and a tattoo that reads "Ashley" on his neck stole two gaming systems worth $260 from the GameStop on 301 Constitution Dr. on March 11 around 1 p.m.

If you have any information about this case or know the man pictured on the surveillance photo, contact Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111. You can remain anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest and prosecution, you could receive up to $1,000.

