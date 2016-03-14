Best Buy burglary under investigation - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Best Buy burglary under investigation

Source: MGN Source: MGN
RIESEL, TX (KXXV) -

An early-morning burglary alarm sent Temple Police to a Best Buy earlier today.

The official press release sent from the Temple PD says the responding officers arrived at the store located at 3550 South General Bruce Drive, at about 2:40 AM, to find a ladder lying under a broken upper-level window. Officials believe the two suspects involved used the ladder to get into the store.

Once inside, police say the suspects were able to break into a security cage that usually has laptops in it.

According to investigators, eight to ten Lenovo laptops were stolen.  Authorities estimate the value of the stolen merchandise to be about $4,000.

This case is currently under investigation by the Temple Police General Investigations Unit.  Temple PD asks that anyone with information contact them at 254-298-5500, or the local Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. 

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.

