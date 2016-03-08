More rain and storms on the way

Round 1 of this storm system has finally passed us and now we need to prepare for round 2. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible as we head into the late afternoon and evening hours. The next round of showers and storms poses a flooding threat. Area wide heavy rain is likely late this evening into the overnight and morning hours. The morning commute may be tricky in many locations due to the heavy rain. 1-4 inches of with higher amounts of 5 or more inches are possible particularly east of I-35. Your First Alert weather team will be here keeping an eye on these storms for you.
