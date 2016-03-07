White vs. Shine recount scheduled for Thursday morning

The primary race for the District 55 state representative Republican nomination is still not decided -- and a recount is set for later this week.

Representative Molly White requested a recount of the vote after losing to opponent Hugh Shine by just 118 votes.

It cost White $2,900 to request that recount. She had to pay $100 for each of the 28 precincts, plus another $100 to count the early voting ballots.

Both candidates agree it was a really close race on Super Tuesday, making this recount even more important.

White says issues with polling locations -- like running out of ballots, having to make copies of ballots, and even some places supposedly using sample ballots -- led her to request the count.

"With that information and because of how close the race was, and talking over with my family and supporters, we thought maybe the best thing to do is have a recount just to make sure every vote was counted and counted correctly. It may not change a thing, and I'm resolved on whatever the outcome is," White said.

Since the election, Shine says he hasn't even had the chance to celebrate his victory over White. His wife's mother fell the night of the election and fractured her neck. She's still recovering in the hospital.

Shine says that even with the new count, he's not really concerned.

"I'm confident that we won the race. Recounts generally only change votes by just a handful of votes. One hundred and 18 [votes] is enough of a margin, I believe, that we're safe there. Someone told me you have a better chance of winning the lottery than you do a recount election," Shine said.

Bell County elections administrator Shawn Snyder says this is the first recount since the mid-1990s.

The recount is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, March 10, at 10 a.m. in the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.

