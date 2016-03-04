Killeen ISD hires new special education executive director

The Killeen Independent School District’s Special Education Department has been under the microscope ever since the Texas Education Agency released a report last July, which found that the department violated dozens of state and federal mandates.

In order to turn things around, KISD hired Dr. Jan Peronto to be the department’s executive director.

This change comes on the heels of KISD’s next board meeting on Monday, March 7, when the department’s audit will finally be made public.

In a press release, Peronto says she’s excited to take on the new task and says she’ll be able to relate to concerned parents because her children have dyslexia.

“I understand the concerns and worries a parent experiences when children struggle academically. I understand that we want our children to be successful, and we want our children to have choices as they grow up. I’m looking forward to working with parents, teachers, and administrators to grow the future of KISD students,” Peronto said in a press release.

Peronto says the Collaborative Classroom model has already brought success to the school district, which she says has reframed the way the schools provide inclusion services.

She also expressed her excitement about the new database created to track students under the special education team's care and adds that groups of educators have been working to create procedures to keep things more consistent -- and ensure that all students get the best education possible.

Peronto starts her new role in April.

