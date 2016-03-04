Victim identified after shooting in local neighborhood

Killeen police identified the victim of Friday's deadly shooting as 33-year-old Bo Gene Swetlik.

Police were called to the 4500 block of Lake Road around 6:30 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound.

Emergency crews tried to administer CPR to no avail. He was pronounced dead at 7:30 a.m.

His body is being sent to Dallas for an autopsy. No one else was injured.

On Friday afternoon, police released a photo of a man they want to speak with about the deadly early morning shooting.

Police said the man in the photo was seen in the area where that shooting happened.

Officials say this is the second homicide of 2016 in Killeen.

If you have any information about the shooting or recognize the man in the photo, call Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Killeen police are continuing to investigate.

