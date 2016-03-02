Vacant home destroyed in early morning fire

A vacant home is in shambles after a fire ignited early Wednesday.

A Waco police officer happened to be driving down Herring Ave. in the 1500 block around 1:30 a.m. when he saw a small fire through the window of the home.

The officer then called firefighters. It took crews about 10 minutes to douse the flames.

Neighbors next door say they were dead asleep when they heard a loud sound. They say they were told by police to leave their home for fears their home would catch fire as well.

No one was hurt.

According to a fire report, the Waco Fire Department dealt with the structure before. The home had been red tagged for having a partial roof collapse.

The Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause.

