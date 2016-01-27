Pattrik Simmons joined the News Channel 25 team as a reporter in January 2016.

He graduated from Florida International University (FIU) in Miami, Florida, with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism in December 2015.

During college, Pattrik interned with WPLG-TV and WLRN-FM in Miami and WJXT-TV in Jacksonville, Florida. He worked as a segment producer for "South Florida's Rising Seas Impact," a sea level rise student-produced documentary, which aired on WPBT-TV, the PBS affiliate in Miami. He also managed FIU's School of Journalism and Mass Communication's blog and social media. He started his college journalism career as a staff writer and copy editor for FIU Student Media.

Although he grew up in Miami, he was born in Caracas, Venezuela. He comes of Cuban and Mexican descent.

He's excited to call Central Texas his new home and hopes to tell your stories.

In his free time, you can find him eating, watching Netflix, reading the news, listening to Britney Spears, or trying to catch up on his sleep.

If you have a story idea you would like to share with Pattrik, email him, tweet him, or message him on Facebook.