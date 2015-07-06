Hewitt Police credit vigilant neighbors in meth bust

Hewitt Police are crediting watchful neighbors for tips that eventually lead to breaking up what they say was a distribution point for meth.

Multiple emails were sent to law enforcement over the weekend about suspicious activity at the house at 228 Neely Rd, including license plate photos and a count of over 20 cars stopping at the house in two hours. Police watched the location and at around five this morning made a traffic stop on a car that had made a quick stop at the house.

When the car was stopped on Old Temple Rd, officers found a quantity of meth in the car and the driver, Joseph Moreno, wearing a bulletproof vest and sporting a police baton. Officers then obtained a search warrant for the residence. At 11 am, with the assistance of Woodway PD's SWAT team, officers made entry into the house and discovered three people inside. Just before officers entered, another vehicle was seen leaving and stopped. Jose Alverez was arrested for having meth and tampering with evidence. Melissa Huffman was arrested for having meth, and Jonathan Franco was arrested for possessing hydrocodone and xanax.

We will update this story as it develops.