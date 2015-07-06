Killeen Police seeking two suspects in aggravated robbery

Killeen Police are looking for a male and a female suspect in an aggravated robbery that left the victim in the hospital with a critical gunshot wound.

Officers responded to the area of 2nd and W Green shortly before 1 AM Monday morning after receiving a 911 call in reference to a report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival into the area, officers located a 26-year-old white male a short distance away who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The male was airlifted to the Baylor Scott & White Hospital ICU. That victim remains in critical condition.

The victim told officers that he was sitting at a pavilion located at 2nd St. and W Green Ave when he was approached by a male and a female who demanded money from him. When the victim told them he did not have any money, the male shot the victim and took his personal property. The suspects then fled on foot.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this Aggravated Robbery or who can identify the suspects involved is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS or send an anonymous tip at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com or text BELLCO along with the tip to 274637. All information is anonymous and confidential. If your tip leads to the arrest of the suspect(s) you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.