Copperas Cove woman arrested for insurance fraud

A woman in Copperas Cove was arrest for fraud after trying to pass someone else's car insurance policy off as her own. Kisha Carlisle went to the county clerk's office to pay a traffic stop citation for failing to maintain insurance, and a worker checked her proof-of-insurance card with the company for the policy name and make/model of the covered vehicle. The insurance company informed the clerk that the policy belonged to a different person with a different vehicle, and that the policy had been inactive for almost two years.