Drunk driver arrested after accident

By Ara Wagoner, Director
A drunk driver was arrested on Lake Shore Drive in Waco after hitting another motorist. Charity Lee Hatfield turned in front of another vehicle at the intersection of Lake Shore Drive and College Drive around 9 PM last night. Waco Police say Hatfield was intoxicated. Two people in the other vehicle were injured in the crash.

