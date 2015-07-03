Manager, two dancers arrested for violating city ordinance

UPDATE: Five of the six Two Minnies employees with warrants out for their arrest have been taken into custody. As of Monday, mugshots were released for Cristal Haggins, Gaston Gray, and Jessica Pryzbilla.

A manager and five dancers at the Two Minnies strip club have warrants for their arrest after undercover officers saw dancers touching their customers in violation of a Waco city ordinance. Back in mid-April, undercover officers went into the club to make sure dancers were appropriate and following the law.

The officers witnessed dancers touching customers while dancing, which is a violation. The officers issues six warrants: one for manager Gaston Gray and five for his dancers. Only two of the five dancers - Vanessa Beard and Cristal Haggins - have been arrested so far.