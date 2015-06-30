45 arrested in local undercover prostitution and trafficking sting

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office says an undercover investigation has led to 45 arrests of people related to some form of prostitution and human trafficking.



This is the third sting the McLennan County Sheriff's Office has conducted since November and it is the largest one yet.



This operation went beyond Central Texas, but officials said the majority of those arrested are local.



64 charges are being brought against those arrested. 44 of them face sex-related crimes and one of them who had a warrant for unpaid child support was arrested after he drove a prostitute to a hotel.



Detectives posed as underage prostitutes, adult prostitutes and clients after tracking online postings for prostitutes nationwide.



Some of the prostitutes and pimps crossed state lines to meet with those detectives.



Law enforcement arrested four pimps in the particular undercover operation. According to the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, 25 women working in 13 states, including Texas no longer have to answer to their pimps.



“We're simply not going to tolerate this kind of behavior in the county. These pimps become very brutal with the girls they are working. It's a very sad situation, especially when you have young girls that get involved in this prostitution,” said McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.



The McLennan County Sheriff's Office is prepared to continue doing operations of this magnitude in the future.



"It is bigger than what we've done. If we are going to target prostitution, I think we need to do it in the biggest scale we can. If we have someone here in Waco with one prostitute, we've arrested them. We can have someone that has 12 prostitutes that's running all over the country, we'll take those guys too,” said McLennan County Sheriff's Office Detective Joseph Scaramucci.



According to Scaramucci, Emmanuel Bailey faces federal charges for trying to prostitute women across state lines.



Loren Morris, of San Antonio, who allegedly has up 15 prostitutes working for her, could also face federal charges.



Elijah Muhammad, who was arrested in a previous sting conducted by the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, was also caught this time for allegedly trying to hire a prostitute.



As a result of the investigation, authorities seized $6,500 in cash and approximately 30 grams of illegal drugs.



Members of UnBound, an organization that fights human trafficking helped some of the victims of this sting with services, including immediate needs, volunteer legal services, counseling and connection to an after care home.



UnBound National Director Susan Peters said the undercover operations conducted by the McLennan County Sheriff's Office are making a positive impact on the community.



"We're so excited about what the law enforcement is doing and the Sheriff's Office leading out to address this issue because it's jeopardizing the safety of our kids,” said Peters.

According to Peters, a coalition has been formed to fight human trafficking in the community. She said the group believes with their efforts Central Texas will be a hostile environment for human trafficking.





Here is the full list of those arrested:



Racquel Jackson -- Prostitution



Tiffany Harr -- Prostitution



Manuel Perez -- Prostitution/Prostitution under 18



David Mojica -- Prostitution



Ricky Guerin -- Prostitution/Prostitution under 18, possession of a controlled substance



Ernest Daniels -- Prostitution



Ronnie Kelley -- Prostitution



David McDaniel -- Prostitution/Prostitution under 18, possession of a controlled substance



Rebecca Rios -- Prostitution, possession of a controlled substance



Meagan Jones -- Prostitution



Juan Ruiz -- Prostitution



Lacey Smith -- Prostitution



Lance Turner -- Prostitution



Edwin Cortez -- Prostitution



Kennedy Bivins -- Prostitution, failure to identify, aggravated promotion of prostitution, money laundering



Emmanuel Bailey



Senica Stanley -- Prostitution, prostitution of a minor



Craig Robinson -- Prostitution, possession of a controlled substance



Jeremy Watson -- Human Trafficking



Anthony Brown -- Prostitution



Kevin Brand -- Prostitution



Courtney Morris -- Prostitution



Ashley Salazar -- Prostitution



Taylor Brown -- Engaging in organized crime



Cameron Blain -- Engaging in organized crime, possession of a controlled substance



Katelynn Donnell -- Engaging in organized crime



Richard Soloman -- Prostitution



Nicholas Lane -- Prostitution



Elijah Muhhamad -- Prostitution



Lisa Braasch -- Prostitution, possession of a controlled substance



Chimere Henderson -- Prostitution



Kayla Kopp -- Prostitution



Eric Kopp -- Promotion of prostitution



Loren Morris -- Aggravated promotion of prostitution, engaging in organized criminal activity, resisting arrest



Crystal Sanchez -- Prostitution



Keith Richards -- Warrant, child support



Shed Cousins -- Prostitution, evading arrest



Leonard Blevins -- Prostitution, possession of a controlled substance



Rene Torres -- Prostitution, tampering with a government document



Samuel Smith -- Delivery of a controlled substance



Zachary Sowers -- Prostitution



Jeremy Cox -- Prostitution, delivery of controlled substance



Eduardo Gutierrez -- Prostitution



Jose Lugo -- Prostitution



