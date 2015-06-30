45 arrested in local undercover prostitution and trafficking sting

MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office says an undercover investigation has led to 45 arrests of people related to some form of prostitution and human trafficking.
This is the third sting the McLennan County Sheriff's Office has conducted since November and it is the largest one yet.
This operation went beyond Central Texas, but officials said the majority of those arrested are local.
64 charges are being brought against those arrested. 44 of them face sex-related crimes and one of them who had a warrant for unpaid child support was arrested after he drove a prostitute to a hotel.
Detectives posed as underage prostitutes, adult prostitutes and clients after tracking online postings for prostitutes nationwide.
Some of the prostitutes and pimps crossed state lines to meet with those detectives.
Law enforcement arrested four pimps in the particular undercover operation. According to the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, 25 women working in 13 states, including Texas no longer have to answer to their pimps.
“We're simply not going to tolerate this kind of behavior in the county. These pimps become very brutal with the girls they are working. It's a very sad situation, especially when you have young girls that get involved in this prostitution,” said McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office is prepared to continue doing operations of this magnitude in the future.
"It is bigger than what we've done. If we are going to target prostitution, I think we need to do it in the biggest scale we can. If we have someone here in Waco with one prostitute, we've arrested them. We can have someone that has 12 prostitutes that's running all over the country, we'll take those guys too,” said McLennan County Sheriff's Office Detective Joseph Scaramucci.
According to Scaramucci, Emmanuel Bailey faces federal charges for trying to prostitute women across state lines.
Loren Morris, of San Antonio, who allegedly has up 15 prostitutes working for her, could also face federal charges.
Elijah Muhammad, who was arrested in a previous sting conducted by the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, was also caught this time for allegedly trying to hire a prostitute.
As a result of the investigation, authorities seized $6,500 in cash and approximately 30 grams of illegal drugs.
Members of UnBound, an organization that fights human trafficking helped some of the victims of this sting with services, including immediate needs, volunteer legal services, counseling and connection to an after care home.
UnBound National Director Susan Peters said the undercover operations conducted by the McLennan County Sheriff's Office are making a positive impact on the community.
"We're so excited about what the law enforcement is doing and the Sheriff's Office leading out to address this issue because it's jeopardizing the safety of our kids,” said Peters.
According to Peters, a coalition has been formed to fight human trafficking in the community. She said the group believes with their efforts Central Texas will be a hostile environment for human trafficking.
Here is the full list of those arrested:
Racquel Jackson -- Prostitution
Tiffany Harr -- Prostitution
Manuel Perez -- Prostitution/Prostitution under 18
David Mojica -- Prostitution
Ricky Guerin -- Prostitution/Prostitution under 18, possession of a controlled substance
Ernest Daniels -- Prostitution
Ronnie Kelley -- Prostitution
David McDaniel -- Prostitution/Prostitution under 18, possession of a controlled substance
Rebecca Rios -- Prostitution, possession of a controlled substance
Meagan Jones -- Prostitution
Juan Ruiz -- Prostitution
Lacey Smith -- Prostitution
Lance Turner -- Prostitution
Edwin Cortez -- Prostitution
Kennedy Bivins -- Prostitution, failure to identify, aggravated promotion of prostitution, money laundering
Emmanuel Bailey
Senica Stanley -- Prostitution, prostitution of a minor
Craig Robinson -- Prostitution, possession of a controlled substance
Jeremy Watson -- Human Trafficking
Anthony Brown -- Prostitution
Kevin Brand -- Prostitution
Courtney Morris -- Prostitution
Ashley Salazar -- Prostitution
Taylor Brown -- Engaging in organized crime
Cameron Blain -- Engaging in organized crime, possession of a controlled substance
Katelynn Donnell -- Engaging in organized crime
Richard Soloman -- Prostitution
Nicholas Lane -- Prostitution
Elijah Muhhamad -- Prostitution
Lisa Braasch -- Prostitution, possession of a controlled substance
Chimere Henderson -- Prostitution
Kayla Kopp -- Prostitution
Eric Kopp -- Promotion of prostitution
Loren Morris -- Aggravated promotion of prostitution, engaging in organized criminal activity, resisting arrest
Crystal Sanchez -- Prostitution
Keith Richards -- Warrant, child support
Shed Cousins -- Prostitution, evading arrest
Leonard Blevins -- Prostitution, possession of a controlled substance
Rene Torres -- Prostitution, tampering with a government document
Samuel Smith -- Delivery of a controlled substance
Zachary Sowers -- Prostitution
Jeremy Cox -- Prostitution, delivery of controlled substance
Eduardo Gutierrez -- Prostitution
Jose Lugo -- Prostitution