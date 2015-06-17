Early morning fire damages most units in local apartment building

The Waco Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire that damaged most of the units in an apartment building.Officials say it happened just before 5 a.m. Wednesday at Trendwood Apartments in the 1700 block of Dallas Circle.When fire crews arrived on scene, the building was engulfed in flames. Due to the size of the blaze and the weather conditions, a second alarm was raised and 12 other firefighters responded.

"I couldn't believe it was happening," Demika Atinga, said whose apartment was destroyed by the flames. "It was like a movie. Then I was thinking how could this happen?"

All 12 units of the apartment building were evacuated. In all, eight units were damaged.



"I'm feeling blessed for my life and lucky that every body got out safe," Tamika Burton said about being awoken by a neighbor when the fire broke out.



Waco firefighters contained the fire in a matter of moments, once the second crew arrived.No one was injured in the fire. A cause has yet to be determined.The Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.