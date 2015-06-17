Woman rescued after truck rolls over on Highway 6 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

MCLENNAN COUNTY

Woman rescued after truck rolls over on Highway 6

MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX (KXXV) - Emergency crews had to cut off the roof of a truck to rescue a woman after the truck she was in rolled over on Highway 6 in McLennan County Tuesday.

DPS Troopers say the woman was in the passenger seat of a truck, when the driver lost control and the vehicle flipped over on Highway 6 near State Highway 164, outside of Mart.

The woman, as well as the driver and a child, were sent to Baylor Scott & White at Hillcrest with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle says a mechanical problem caused him to drift on the road, so he over-corrected causing the truck to flip.
