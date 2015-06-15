Killeen PD investigate early morning shooting

The Killeen Police Department is looking for the suspect who shot a man early Sunday morning.



Officials responded to a 911 call at 5:21 a.m. on the 2300 block of Botanical Drive after getting reports of shots fired.



According to police, after they arrived on scene they spoke with witnesses, but were unable to find a victim.



Not long after, around 5:30 a.m., officers were notified that shooting victim was dropped off at Metroplex Hospital. The victim, a 28-year old male, was transported to Baylor, Scott & White in Temple in stable condition.



The name of the victim is being withheld due to the ongoing investigation.