WACO Waco Police investigate early morning shooting

The Waco Police Department is looking for the people involved in an overnight shooting Sunday.



Police were called out to the Baylor Courtyard Apartments on Speight Ave. about midnight after getting multiple reports of shots fired.



According to police, people from two cars were shooting at each other.



When police arrived on scene, they said the sign to the apartment complex was completely damaged. One of the cars crashed directly into it before taking off.



From there, police said they found a bumper of one car a street away. Police were led to the Deluxe Inn after witnesses say they saw two women fleeing from a blue Saturn. Police said that car was hit three times.



Witnesses said they heard at least seven rounds fired. No victims were reported.



It's still unclear how many people are involved in the incident. Police said this incident could be related to a domestic disturbance they responded to over the weekend.