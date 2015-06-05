BELL COUNTY Crews clean up I-35 after 18-wheeler catches fire

Crews responded to the scene of an 18-wheeler fire on the I-35 southbound exit 311 ramp, just north of Troy, Friday afternoon.



An 18-wheeler was traveling southbound on I-35, when a fire broke out in the trailer around 12:30 p.m. The driver pulled off the interstate to the access road of exit 311. He was able to get out of the truck before the front cab caught fire. He was sent to Scott & White in Temple with non-life threatening injuries.



DPS officials said the 18-wheeler was carrying car batteries, and when it caught fire, several small explosions occurred.



Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Troy, Bruceville-Eddy, Temple, Moody and Rogers Fire Departments. DPS and TxDOT responded to the scene as well.



The main lanes of I-35 reopened, but traffic was still slow in the area Friday evening. The exit ramp and frontage road will be closed for some time. Driver are told to seek alternate routes while hazmat crews finish cleaning up battery acid and fuel spills from the 18-wheeler.