KILLEEN Fiery car crash sends one person to hospital

One man is recovering in the hospital after a fiery car crash early Friday morning in Killeen.



According to Killeen PD, the man was driving eastbound on E Veterans Memorial Blvd. at 2:30 a.m., when he lost control of his car in the 3000 block and crashed into a concrete barrier.



Almost immediately, his car burst into flames, trapping him in the vehicle.



The driver had to be pulled out with the Jaws of Life.



He was then rushed to Baylor Scott & White in Temple.



