WACO Don Carlos restaurant suing Twin Peaks over biker gang shooting damages

A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant against Peaktastic LLC, the owner and franchiser of the Waco Twin Peaks. The Buzbee Law Firm, who filed the suit Thursday, alleges that Peaktastic was grossly negligent in operating its franchise and hosting the event that led to the May 17th shooting.



According to the Buzbee Law Firm, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant was forced to close and was deemed by investigators as a crime scene, despite no involvement in hosting the motorcycle event which ultimately led to the shootout. The lawsuit further alleges that the Twin Peaks franchiser encouraged franchisees to host and participate in such events.



The lawsuit further claims that, “Twin Peaks' [actions] involved an extreme degree of risk considering the probability and magnitude of the potential harm to others”, and that Twin Peaks routinely and repeatedly ignored the warnings of law enforcement agents solely for the sake of profit.



Tony Buzbee, lead counsel for the plaintiff, stated: “Twin Peaks didn't just add gas to the fire, it threw the match. Inviting armed rival gangs to a place where alcohol is served is not only unwise, it is reckless. All of the neighboring businesses are damaged, and Twin Peaks needs to be held accountable.”



Former Judge Bret Griffin, co-counsel for the plaintiff, stated, “We seek, through this case, to make our client whole, and save its business. Our client has had issues for several years with Twin Peaks. They are not a good neighbor.”



According to the lawsuit, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant was considering selling the business. They had even gone so far as to value the business and speak to a broker. That process, however, has come to a halt since Sunday's events.