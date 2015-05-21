Killeen police release new details on fatal motorcycle crash - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Killeen police release new details on fatal motorcycle crash

By Ara Wagoner, Director
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) - Killeen Police's Traffic Unit has released details of their preliminary investigation into last Friday's fatal wreck on South Ft. Hood Street in Killeen.

A rider on a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle attempted to pass a vehicle, and after entering the inside lane, collided with a blue Scion SUV.

The motorcyclist who was involved in that wreck, 33-year-old Cody Wayne Muelker, succumbed to his injures at Scott & White Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, May 19. None of the occupants in the Scion were injured.
