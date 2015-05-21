KILLEEN Killeen police release new details on fatal motorcycle crash

Killeen Police's Traffic Unit has released details of their preliminary investigation into last Friday's fatal wreck on South Ft. Hood Street in Killeen.



A rider on a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle attempted to pass a vehicle, and after entering the inside lane, collided with a blue Scion SUV.



The motorcyclist who was involved in that wreck, 33-year-old Cody Wayne Muelker, succumbed to his injures at Scott & White Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, May 19. None of the occupants in the Scion were injured.

