FALLS COUNTY Two people sent to hospital after early morning three-car wreck

Two people were sent to the hospital after being involved in a three-car crash about 4:30 a.m. Friday morning on Hwy 6 northbound, just south of Riesel.



The driver of a pickup truck slammed right into the back of a black Hyundai sedan, sending it toward the middle of the highway. The driver of the black Hyundai might have been sleeping.



The driver of the pickup truck and a passerby spent a couple minutes trying to wake up the man in the Hyundai.



About thirty seconds after the two men pulled the driver of the Hyundai to the side of the road, an 18-wheeler came barreling through, leaving the Hyundai completely totaled.



The man in the Hyundai sedan was sent to Hillcrest Hospital with head injures. The pickup driver was sent to Falls Community Hospital on suspicion of being under the influence. The driver of the 18-wheeler is okay.



The Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.