MCLENNAN COUNTY Kayakers found safe following accident

Three people are safe after going missing following a kayaking accident Monday night.



A father, his son, and his son's friend were kayaking down Childress Creek, when something went wrong about 8 p.m. Monday.



The father's kayak overturned, while the two boys lost control of their kayak and were swept down the creek. The father made it to safety, but the boys were reported missing.



Search and rescue teams from the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, Waco Fire Department, China Spring Volunteer Fire Department, Texas Game Wardens, and the Department of Public Safety were all called in to locate the two teens.



The boys walked in the dark for more than 8 miles before finding a roadway.



From there, they motioned for a car to stop. That driver then took them to the rescue site near Childress Creek Drive about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.



McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara warns against entering waters like Childress Creek when it is slightly flooded because it is very difficult to determine how deep the water is.