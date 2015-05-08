WACO Argument leads to gunfire near strip club

The Waco Police Department is investigating after an argument led to gunfire near a strip club.



Police say two groups of men began arguing outside the Two Minnies Gentlemen Club on Ruby Ave. about 12:30 a.m. Friday.



The men left the parking lot and drove towards Sanger Ave.



Police say one man stuck his head out of his car and fired about seven rounds into the air.



No one was hurt, but police are looking for the shooter.